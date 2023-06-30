Create New Account
Alex Jones Full Show 6/29/23 Pfizer Covid Vaccines, Giant Biological Weapons Test!
Polyxena Lobkovice
Published Yesterday

NIGHTMARE BOMBSHELL: Group of Top European Scientists Have Confirmed Pfizer Covid Vaccine was a Giant Biological Weapons Test! – THURSDAY FULL SHOW 06/29/23

The Alex Jones Show
Published on Jun 29, 2023
Pfizer vaccine batches in the EU consisted of three groups: Saline placebos, a weaker death shot, and a SUPER DEADLY third shot! Today, Alex Jones breaks down the evil that would unleash such a scheme. Meanwhile in Ukraine, a “charity worker” has been caught trying to sell a baby to organ harvesters for $25,000! The mask is off and evil is fully exposed! Watch & share this LIVE broadcast to help retake the world from the clutches of evil - or roll over and die!
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputindepopulationfaucimodernapfizerklaus schwabstew peters

