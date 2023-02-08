Create New Account
Clown World #6: Agenda 21 Has Failed It's 2023 And We're Still Free...
Golgotha's144,000
Published 18 hours ago |

Throughout all of man's history, we have been fighting the "Prince-Of-The-Air" and his "Depopulation Agenda". 1st Adam defeated it by having many children, Then The World Defeated it by producing 8 billion souls alive today and God Defeated it forever with the internet age and alternative platforms as a response to censorship. So Now Those Who Seek Can Always Find...

censorshipagenda 21depopulationalternative mediasecret societiesthe great resetdovos

