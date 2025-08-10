Maria Zeee-The End of De-Banking? Hospital Mandates Slashed, AI’s Thirst Threat

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 81|The end of targeting people with de-banking could finally be in sight with Trump’s new expected Executive Order, RFK Jr. has ended a coercive hospital vaccine reporting bonus scheme in a huge win for medical freedom, and Microsoft’s Stargate AI Data Center is guzzling the communities’ water supply. Doc Pete Chambers running for Governor of Texas joins us to discuss how he is going to protect communities.