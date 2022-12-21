[INTERVIEW] 90 Sudden or Unexpected Canadian Doctor Deaths -Dr. William Makis, MD

Bright Light News





Ninety Canadian doctors have died suddenly or unexpectedly since the rollout out of the dangerous and ineffective Covid-19 mRNA “vaccines,” according to the research of Dr. William Makis, MD (Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/MakisMD).





…without any investigation by the organization saddled with protecting its physician members, the Canadian Medical Association (CMA). Shockingly and to the contrary, the CMA has instead publicly stated on social media that Dr. Makis’ work is dangerous “disinformation” and ignored 2 open letters of concern with research findings from Dr. Makis. (See letters below.) Compared to the number of deaths pre-Covid jabs in 2019-2020, the numbers of deaths in 2021-2022 is exploding.





Join us for this explosive interview where Dr. Makis reveals disturbing trends within the 90 deaths, a major mechanism of vaccine injury and death, the Canadian Medical Association’s conflicted dismissal of the deaths, mainstream media collusion and the attacks on Dr. Makis himself for bringing such important information to the world.





