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Heaven's Gate // The Spirit Of Antichrist
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71 views • January 14, 2022
In March 1997, the world watched as 39 bodies clothed in black tracksuits and Nikes were carried out of Heaven's Gate mansion in California. They were led by Marshall Applewhite, their charismatic leader who claimed to be the son of God, a being who was the evolutionary level above humans. Their story shows us how the antichrist will lead many to their doom in the last days.
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https://www.banned.video/
The Soul Trap Podcast
• Banned.Video: https://banned.video/channel/the-soul-trap
• Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheSoulTrap
• Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheSoulTrap
• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the_soultrap/
• Website: https://www.thesoultrap.com/
• Podcast: https://thesoultrap.buzzsprout.com/
https://www.banned.video/
The Soul Trap Podcast
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