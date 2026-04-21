Local Fake News in Nebraska: How Omaha TV Stations and Mike Flood’s Fake News Channel Nebraska Coordinated a False Narrative on the Fremont Anti-ICE Protest

On January 29, 2026, a student protest at Fremont High School in Nebraska led to an incident where a female protester under, adult supervision, collided with a vehicle. The event drew immediate attention from local media and politicians, with coverage focusing on the collision and safety concerns during the demonstration.

View the full article and supporting material at the Nebraska Journal Herald https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/local-fake-news-in-nebraska-how-omaha

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