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TURKEY COLLAPSE HAS STARTED AS POWER CUTS ARE IMPOSED - GAS & FOREX VERY LOW - DISASTER FOR BUSINESS
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106 views • January 23, 2022
From Joe Blogs
The Crisis in Turkey has just become much worse. The Authorities have just announced a GAS SHORTAGE and RATIONING. POWER STATIONS will have to CUT USAGE BY 40%. Gas is used for 27% of Turkey's Electricity Production and a dramatic cut in supply is now likely to result in BLACKOUTS meaning many households could be left in the dark. Turkish INDUSTRY has been instructed to CUT USAGE BY 60% which means that many FACTORIES AND PLANTS will have to close. This will have a massive impact on PRODUCTION and TURKISH EXPORTS. This is the first sign we have seen of the pressure that the fall in the value of the LIRA and rise in GAS PRICES is having on Turkey but it is unlikely to be the last. Turkey is fast running out of road....
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Chapters:
0:00 Intro
3:14 ANNOUNCEMENT
4:59 GAS USAGE
8:06 BOTAS
10:37 Summary & Conclusion
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/FaqgEyeVN7Y
The Crisis in Turkey has just become much worse. The Authorities have just announced a GAS SHORTAGE and RATIONING. POWER STATIONS will have to CUT USAGE BY 40%. Gas is used for 27% of Turkey's Electricity Production and a dramatic cut in supply is now likely to result in BLACKOUTS meaning many households could be left in the dark. Turkish INDUSTRY has been instructed to CUT USAGE BY 60% which means that many FACTORIES AND PLANTS will have to close. This will have a massive impact on PRODUCTION and TURKISH EXPORTS. This is the first sign we have seen of the pressure that the fall in the value of the LIRA and rise in GAS PRICES is having on Turkey but it is unlikely to be the last. Turkey is fast running out of road....
Thanks for watching and please LIKE and SUBSCRIBE.
If you like this video and are would like to buy me a coffee please click the link below. THANK YOU it is very much appreciated.
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/JoeBABL
Chapters:
0:00 Intro
3:14 ANNOUNCEMENT
4:59 GAS USAGE
8:06 BOTAS
10:37 Summary & Conclusion
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/FaqgEyeVN7Y
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