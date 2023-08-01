Stephane Bancel Admits Expecting 2019 Pandemic

CEO of Moderna, Stephane Bancel, admits that they knew the plandemic would occur in 2019. They HAD 100,000 doses of COVID vaccine in 2019! Much respect to Tom Renz for sharing this.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.