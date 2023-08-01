Create New Account
Stephane Bancel Admits Expecting 2019 Pandemic
Published Yesterday

CEO of Moderna, Stephane Bancel, admits that they knew the plandemic would occur in 2019. They HAD 100,000 doses of COVID vaccine in 2019! Much respect to Tom Renz for sharing this.

vaccine conspiracy theory fraud pandemic 2019 moderna wef covid plandemic stephane bancel died suddenly

