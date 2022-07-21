Kissinger Suggests That the CCP Problem Cannot Be Achieved by Endless Confrontation, but Live With It

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https://gnews.org/post/px3r8f0b
07/20/2022 According to Bloomberg Markets and Finance, Henry Kissinger suggests that dealing with the CCP is a permanent assignment that cannot be achieved by endless confrontation, necessary to find a way of living with the CCP