Key points from Trump’s statement at the Armenia–Azerbaijan–US summit - part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Key points from Trump’s statement at the Armenia–Azerbaijan–US summit:
🔹 Armenia and Azerbaijan committed to:
🔸 Permanently end all fighting
🔸 Respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity
🔸 Restore commerce, travel, and diplomatic relations
🔹 Trump expressed confidence in the leaders' future relations, saying:
💬 “I think you two are going to have a great relationship… and if you don’t, call me.”
🔹 The summit resolved what Trump called the “key issue” blocking past talks:
🔸 Agreement on the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity”, a transit corridor giving Azerbaijan full access to Nakhchivan
🔸 Trump emphasized it would respect Armenia’s sovereignty
🔹 Armenia agreed to a 99-year exclusive partnership with the US to develop the corridor, with potential extension
🔹 Trump said the corridor would bring significant US infrastructure investment and economic benefits to all three countries
🔹 The US will also sign bilateral agreements with both Armenia and Azerbaijan to expand cooperation in:
🔸 Energy
🔸 Trade
🔸 Technology, including artificial intelligence (AI)