Key points from Trump’s statement at the Armenia–Azerbaijan–US summit - part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
3 days ago

Key points from Trump’s statement at the Armenia–Azerbaijan–US summit:

🔹 Armenia and Azerbaijan committed to:

🔸 Permanently end all fighting

🔸 Respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity

🔸 Restore commerce, travel, and diplomatic relations

🔹 Trump expressed confidence in the leaders' future relations, saying:

💬 “I think you two are going to have a great relationship… and if you don’t, call me.”

🔹 The summit resolved what Trump called the “key issue” blocking past talks:

🔸 Agreement on the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity”, a transit corridor giving Azerbaijan full access to Nakhchivan

🔸 Trump emphasized it would respect Armenia’s sovereignty

🔹 Armenia agreed to a 99-year exclusive partnership with the US to develop the corridor, with potential extension

🔹 Trump said the corridor would bring significant US infrastructure investment and economic benefits to all three countries

🔹 The US will also sign bilateral agreements with both Armenia and Azerbaijan to expand cooperation in:

🔸 Energy

🔸 Trade

🔸 Technology, including artificial intelligence (AI)

