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【Ukraine Rescue】04/01/2022 Fellow Fighter Nicole: Before the pianist left for Lviv, he got to know the story of Miles Guo and the New Federal State of China (NFSC) through conversations with fellow fighter Wen ke. He was deeply touched by the stories and found them incredible. The days he spent with the new Chinese from the NFSC have changed his opinion on the NFSC. He now openly supports the NFSC. Hopefully, the little pinkies inside the great fire wall that have been brainwashed by the CCP will also be woken by our story and can stand up against the dictatorial tyranny of the CCP.