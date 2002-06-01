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EP 2002-6PM GHISLAINE MAXWELL'S INDICTMENT ONLY MENTIONS 1 PEDOPHILE; EPSTEIN & HE's DEAD
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28 views • July 03, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW 
THURSDAY, JULY 02, 2020 - 6PM  EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Links   
E-Vault Live:  https://evault.video/view?l=1674086164 


EP 2002-6PM GHISLAINE MAXWELL'S INDICTMENT ONLY MENTIONS 1 PEDOPHILE; EPSTEIN & HE's DEAD 

Maxwell was arrested by the FBI Thursday morning in New Hampshire. The charges were filed in the Southern District of New York.   The British socialite and Epstein confidante was arrested on charges that she conspired with the financier to sexually abuse minors, recruiting girls as young as 14. The indictment, reviewed by TheWrap and embedded below, specifically cited the years 1994 to 1997 as those when she “facilitated and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom and ultimately abuse victims known to Maxwell and Epstein to be under the age of 18.   According to NBC News, Maxwell was arrested in Bedford, New Hampshire around 8:30 a.m.  and is expected to appear in a federal court later Thursday to face the six-count indictment.  EP 2002-6PM GHISLAINE MAXWELL’S INDICTMENT ONLY MENTIONS 1 PEDOPHILE; EPSTEIN & HE’s DEAD – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/PBub30qVJBW 
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