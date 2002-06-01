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THURSDAY, JULY 02, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Links
E-Vault Live: https://evault.video/view?l=1674086164
EP 2002-6PM GHISLAINE MAXWELL'S INDICTMENT ONLY MENTIONS 1 PEDOPHILE; EPSTEIN & HE's DEAD
Maxwell was arrested by the FBI Thursday morning in New Hampshire. The charges were filed in the Southern District of New York. The British socialite and Epstein confidante was arrested on charges that she conspired with the financier to sexually abuse minors, recruiting girls as young as 14. The indictment, reviewed by TheWrap and embedded below, specifically cited the years 1994 to 1997 as those when she “facilitated and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom and ultimately abuse victims known to Maxwell and Epstein to be under the age of 18. According to NBC News, Maxwell was arrested in Bedford, New Hampshire around 8:30 a.m. and is expected to appear in a federal court later Thursday to face the six-count indictment. EP 2002-6PM GHISLAINE MAXWELL’S INDICTMENT ONLY MENTIONS 1 PEDOPHILE; EPSTEIN & HE’s DEAD – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/PBub30qVJBW
GUEST: Stacy M Perfect is a nurse that has worked in various settings. She also volunteers her time with FTBA. She is passionate about her country and what it represents. She is a part of Freedom to Breathe Agency. She is NOT the founder of this group but became a part of the company soon after it began. Lenka Koloma is the founder of FTBA which is the group that has brought so Much attention to the media.
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