Miles Guo: The enterprises in Communist China only serve the ruling and privileged class of the CCP

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8/19/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The enterprises in Communist China only serve the ruling and privileged class of the CCP. These business owners and the privileged class have not made any contribution to their society and country, and have not produced a single penny of wealth, yet they are allowed to be born rich