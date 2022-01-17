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Sell Everything You Own NOW
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50 views • January 17, 2022
Jesus said "Sell your possessions and give to the poor thus storing up treasure in heaven."
He also said, "If you do not forsake all that you own you cnanot be my disciple".
Are you a true disciple? Do you want to make it to heaven and have treasure there?
Will you do what Jesus said?
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
He also said, "If you do not forsake all that you own you cnanot be my disciple".
Are you a true disciple? Do you want to make it to heaven and have treasure there?
Will you do what Jesus said?
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
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