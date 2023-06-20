Russia Threatens to Strike “Decision-Making Centers” if Ukraine Attacks Crimea

In a threat that could escalate into a full-blown war, Russia says it will strike Ukrainian decision making centers in the event Kiev uses western missiles to attack Crimea and Russian territory. Ukraine has already used some of the US-supplied HIMARS long-range rocket systems and British-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles against Russian positions in eastern Ukraine. Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said if Ukraine used these missiles outside its special military zone it would be "an act of war which would require immediate strikes by the decision-making centers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the territory of Russia". Meanwhile, President Joe Biden recently told a private audience that the threat of nuclear war with Russia is real.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/20/23
You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.
It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/
Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!
https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858
Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch
The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.