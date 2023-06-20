Russia Threatens to Strike “Decision-Making Centers” if Ukraine Attacks Crimea

In a threat that could escalate into a full-blown war, Russia says it will strike Ukrainian decision making centers in the event Kiev uses western missiles to attack Crimea and Russian territory. Ukraine has already used some of the US-supplied HIMARS long-range rocket systems and British-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles against Russian positions in eastern Ukraine. Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said if Ukraine used these missiles outside its special military zone it would be "an act of war which would require immediate strikes by the decision-making centers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the territory of Russia". Meanwhile, President Joe Biden recently told a private audience that the threat of nuclear war with Russia is real.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/20/23





