SECRET Pfizer DOC REVEALS 2019 Human JAB Trials Pfizer CAUGHT Testing Vaxx BEFORE PLANDEMIC!

Pfizer was testing their Covid-19 vaccines well before the global “pandemic”!

Ex-Pfizer Quality Advisor Melissa McAtee is back with Stew to break down what Pfizer knew and when they knew it.

How did Pfizer know they needed a vaccine for Covid-19 in 2019?

The language in the Pfizer document reveals that test subjects had to be on highly effective contraceptives.

Pfizer could not ethically test the vaxx on pregnant women and yet the medical industrial complex continues to push the bioweapon on expecting mothers.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely,

GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Prepare your family for famine and shortages by purchasing food through: https://heavensharvest.com/

Eat Carbs and LOSE WEIGHT, Check out MCT: https://thehealthyfat.com/stew

From spy balloons to saber rattling, does China hold a deadly secret that would cripple our country beyond recognition? America's biggest threat in 2023. This documentary https://darkagedefense.com/stewpeters exposes the truth!!

Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com

Support Stew's efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network