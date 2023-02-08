Jesus cast out evil spirits from people in conjunction with their profession of faith. Deliverance was intended to be for people who had come to the saving knowledge of Christ. So why are so few pastors speaking about this?

The baptism of the Holy Spirit, healing and deliverance from demons is available to all believers in Christ, but, and this is a big point, you must ask for it. The majority of Christians are able to function to a certain degree but they aren’t really living a victorious life.

Christians are often just as depressed as unbelievers, sickness is rampant, and sexual problems like pornography, adultery and fornication ensnare many. Many are bound by alcohol and drugs and it is obvious that something is very wrong with the church. Jesus came to set the captives free and provide an abundant life to those who make Him their Lord and Savior.

God has the solution to every problem in your life but you must also believe that He can set you free from what is ailing you. It was Jesus’ intention that casting out demons was to be a regular activity of the New Testament church. You can be set free. The choice is yours to make.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2018/RLJ-1656.pdf

RLJ-1656 -- JUNE 17, 2018

WHY DO PEOPLE SUFFER? Part 7: Set Free from Bondage

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm