© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What is Agenda 2030? (Part 1) - The Truth Podcast: Question Everything!
Follow
2
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
70 views • December 16, 2019
While the establishment/fake news mainstream media in the United States was hyping ISIS, football, and of course "climate change/global warming/global cooling," virtually every national government/dictatorship on the planet met at the 70th annual General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York late 2015 to adopt a draconian 15-year master plan for the planet. Top globalists were celebrating the plan, which the summit unanimously "approved," as the next "Great Leap Forward" — yes, the old campaign slogan of the Chinese Communist Party. In this week's podcast, I question the real motives behind UN Agenda 2030 in this two part series, What is Agenda 2030?
For further info on what is discussed, visit https://www.truthpodcast.net
http://www.instagram.com/truthpodcastQE
http://www.twitter.com/truthpodcastQE
http://www.facebook.com/truthpodcastqe
For further info on what is discussed, visit https://www.truthpodcast.net
http://www.instagram.com/truthpodcastQE
http://www.twitter.com/truthpodcastQE
http://www.facebook.com/truthpodcastqe
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.