Western Media Admits Ukraine is Losing
Update on the conflict in Ukraine for October 30, 2024 …
- Western media admits Ukraine losing territory and cities at an accelerated rate;
- Western media also admits Ukraine’s growing manpower crisis and an inability to address it;
- Repeated claims of “North Korean” troops entering into the conflict continue to outweigh actual evidence and may be an attempt to sell Western intervention;
- Western intervention in Ukraine will compromise Western dominance in the Middle East and Asia;
- The West faces a choice of either doubling down in Ukraine or pivoting to the Middle East and/or the Asia-Pacific;
