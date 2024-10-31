BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Western Media Admits Ukraine is Losing
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9977 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
84 views • 6 months ago

Western Media Admits Ukraine is Losing

Update on the conflict in Ukraine for October 30, 2024 …

- Western media admits Ukraine losing territory and cities at an accelerated rate;

- Western media also admits Ukraine’s growing manpower crisis and an inability to address it;

- Repeated claims of “North Korean” troops entering into the conflict continue to outweigh actual evidence and may be an attempt to sell Western intervention;

- Western intervention in Ukraine will compromise Western dominance in the Middle East and Asia;

- The West faces a choice of either doubling down in Ukraine or pivoting to the Middle East and/or the Asia-Pacific;

References:

CNN - Russia claims control of key town of Selydove in Ukraine’s Donetsk region (Oct 29, 2024):

https://edition.cnn.com/2024/10/29/europe/russia-selydove-ukraine-donetsk-region-intl/index.html

Reuters - Russia took 196 square km of Ukraine last week, Agentstvo media says (Oct. 29, 2024):

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russia-took-196-square-km-ukraine-last-week-agentstvo-media-says-2024-10-29/

Economist - Ukraine is now struggling to survive, not to win (Oct. 29, 2024):

https://www.economist.com/europe/2024/10/29/ukraine-is-now-struggling-to-survive-not-to-win

Foreign Policy - Conscription Is Breaking Ukraine (Oct. 28, 2024):

https://foreignpolicy.com/2024/10/28/conscription-ukraine-military-men-russia-war/

WSJ - Ukraine Resorts to Shaking Down Nightlife Spots for Recruits as Troop Numbers Fall (Oct. 29, 2024):

https://www.wsj.com/world/ukraine-resorts-to-shaking-down-nightlife-spots-for-recruits-as-troop-numbers-fall-b62646b7

NYT - With Limited Options, Zelensky Seeks a Path Forward for Ukraine (Oct. 29, 2024):

https://www.nytimes.com/2024/10/29/world/europe/ukraine-zelensky-russia-war.html

RAND Corporation - Extending Russia: Competing from Advantageous Ground (2019):

https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RR3063.html

Washington Post - North Korea’s elite troops are in Russia to fight Ukraine: What we know (Oct. 29, 2024):

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2024/10/29/north-korea-elite-troops-russia-ukraine-war/


Where to Find Brian's Work:


Website: https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/brianlovethailand

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrianJBerletic


How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):


Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235


Mirrored - The New Atlas


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
ukrainelosingwestern mediathe new atlas
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy