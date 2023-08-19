Pastor Todd Coconato on Crosspoint with Mark Taylor!

KNEO General Manager Mark Taylor invites a panel of Christian leaders to discuss the role of the church in today's world and issues on the horizon. Today, Mark sits down with Pastor Todd to discuss Pastor's new book "Come Out From Among Them"!
https://kneo.org/crosspoint.html
To Give: www.ToddCoconato.com/give
New Book: www.PastorToddBook.com
Website: www.PastorTodd.org
Church website: www.RRCNashville.org
