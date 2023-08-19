Create New Account
Pastor Todd Coconato on Crosspoint with Mark Taylor!
KNEO General Manager Mark Taylor invites a panel of Christian leaders to discuss the role of the church in today's world and issues on the horizon. Today, Mark sits down with Pastor Todd to discuss Pastor's new book "Come Out From Among Them"!

https://kneo.org/crosspoint.html

New Book: www.PastorToddBook.com

Website: www.PastorTodd.org

Church website: www.RRCNashville.org

godjesusmark taylortodd coconatoremnant newscrosspoint

