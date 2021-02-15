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Gene Editing + Biowarfare will Be the Terrorism of the Future (#CRISPR)
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84 views • February 15, 2021
Having seen the horrific effects on society of the COVID-19 virus, one can easily extrapolate out into the future when CRISPR technology will be readily available to high school students and gene editing will be undertaken and release a manufactured virus, by terrorists, or a high school student, into the population at large That will kill 20% of humanity. Unlike the nuclear bomb, there will be no stopping it, as the physical footprint of a bio weapons laboratory will be minuscule.
#terrorism #bioweapons #CRISPR
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#terrorism #bioweapons #CRISPR
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http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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