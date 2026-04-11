IDF airstrikes against Hezbollah fighters amid clashes with the 35th Paratroopers Brigade in southern Lebanon

The IDF has published footage of airstrikes against Hezbollah fighters amid clashes with the 35th Paratroopers Brigade in southern Lebanon.

It reports that two soldiers from the brigade were moderately wounded, and claims that at least two Hezbollah fighters were killed in a follow-up drone strike, with weapons later recovered from the scene.

Update about previous info added to one of the previous videos, I posted:

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that it has begun preparations to clear mines allegedly laid by the IRGC in the Strait of Hormuz, as two U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers, USS Frank E. Peterson (DDG-121) and USS Michael Murphy (DDG-112), transited the Strait and operated in the Persian Gulf.

However, in contrast to CENTCOM’s account, Bloomberg reported that a regional intelligence official claimed the two destroyers attempted to pass through the Strait but turned back after receiving threats from the IRGC.