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Paul Joseph Watson - Broward County Emergency Order Mandates People Wear ‘Facial Coverings’ Inside Their Own Homes
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71 views • July 21, 2020
Authorities in Broward County, Florida have passed a coronavirus emergency order which includes text suggesting all residents are mandated to wear face masks inside their own homes. Order also imposes curfew and ban on gatherings over 10 people.
https://summit.news/2020/07/20/broward-county-emergency-order-mandates-people-wear-facial-coverings-inside-their-own-homes/
https://summit.news/2020/07/20/broward-county-emergency-order-mandates-people-wear-facial-coverings-inside-their-own-homes/
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