Be GRATEFUL!

Friday Night Live 6 September 2024





In this episode, I explore the beauty of aging as I approach my 58th birthday, emphasizing the wisdom it brings. I introduce an AI-powered call-in show for donors, encouraging interactive discussions on personal insights and philosophical debates. We navigate listener questions about dreams and self-doubt, analyzing the deeper meanings behind them.

I critique modern science fiction for distorting reality and discuss the essential roles of humor and storytelling in facing life's challenges. I advocate for cultivating gratitude, viewing it as transformative for emotional resilience. Ultimately, I stress the importance of engaging fully with life’s complexities, as every experience enriches our collective wisdom.





