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ENDURE
The W.O.R.K.
The W.O.R.K.
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10 views • June 17, 2021
We are living in the last days and those that truly belong to Christ and hear his voice will endure until the end. Pray for all the brothers and sisters in Christ to continue to stand and endure. Stay encouraged, you are never ever alone. Blessings:)))

Matthew 24:13
“But he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved.”

James 1:12
“Blessed is the man that endureth temptation: for when he is tried, he shall receive the crown of life, which the Lord hath promised to them that love him.”

2 Timothy 3:12
“Yea, and all that will live godly in Christ Yashaya (means My Saviour, Jesus) shall suffer persecution.”

Philippians 4:13
I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.

If you don't know Christ turn to him, Repent----Acts 2:38
Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Yashaya (Jesus) Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.

Other channels:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKxEtbyozZtN211NDbkQY6Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgws42EhsdNcltlyToN2iGw
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0FtaNJ2NqSCQ/
https://rumble.com/user/TheWORK



Free footage to use 'Shattered glass' from:
https://youtu.be/VXXAnhMYQPw

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YouTube Channel: https://goo.gl/aayJRf
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