Jon Herold-Strategically Planned From The Beginning,Only At The Precipice Will People Demand Change
Published Yesterday
Today’s Guest:  Jon Herold-

Strategically Planned From The Beginning,Only At The Precipice Will People Demand Change

Jon Herold is the creator of the Devolution series. Jon begins the conversation with the election interference and how it relates to devolution. The people are being brought to the precipice. The plan from the beginning was to make the people feel uncomfortable until they reached a point where they can no longer take it. At this point the people will demand change. This is why Trump continually says that the people are not going to take it much longer. The [DS] will react to the people waking up and push back with chaos. 

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

