Flat Earth Lines of Sight

They measure positions using GPS, yet claim satellites don't exist. They ignore atmospheric refraction and local variations in the gravitational field. To cap it all, they use the wrong geometric equation.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.