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PEDOGATE-PLEASE WATCH HOW DARK NET OF PEDOPHILIA DEEP GOES FROM FOLLOWING LINKS : YANDEX,TOM HANKS,KAPPY EXPOSURE(Part 2)
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218 views • July 26, 2020
In this video Tom Hanks is exposed for posting on his Twitter account a photo which shows a code : SRC USA which when typed in Google or DuckDuckGo does not give much of interesting search. But when same code is typed in Yandex search engine ,images of young little girls in suggestive poses are found which are then in further search linked to pedophilia.
Isaak Cappy exposed pretty much everyone in industry of importance and that are connected to pedophilia including Tom Hanks.
Search in Yandex also is displayed to show how its all connected and coded for pedophiles to reach out and communicate via certain links.
Isaak Cappy exposed pretty much everyone in industry of importance and that are connected to pedophilia including Tom Hanks.
Search in Yandex also is displayed to show how its all connected and coded for pedophiles to reach out and communicate via certain links.
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