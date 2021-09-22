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Biden's 'Handlers' Cut Boris Mid-Sentence & Kick Out The Press. The Satanist Are Getting Nervous [22.09.2021]
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42 views • September 22, 2021
Biden was falling asleep AGAIN. His handlers were forced to act and cut Boris Johnson mid-sentence, kicking out all media from the interview. A Clone ?
252,464 views Sep 22, 2021
Memology 102
202K subscribers
https://youtu.be/IQbWJlgFuqc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBfB4NCL1v1Wx_tMD6hpLkw
252,464 views Sep 22, 2021
Memology 102
202K subscribers
https://youtu.be/IQbWJlgFuqc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBfB4NCL1v1Wx_tMD6hpLkw
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