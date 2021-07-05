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[Japanese] 有機野菜たっぷりのヴェジタリアン味噌スープ (Vegetarian Organic Miso Soup)
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34 views • July 05, 2021
✅ 原材料:
厚揚げ
有機大根 1/2本
有機人参 1本
有機エリンギ
有機生姜
有機玄米味噌
有機黒胡椒
有機醤油
塩 少々
有機料理酒
✅ フェースブックのプライベート・グループ・ページ
https://www.facebook.com/groups/713530336092536/
✅ インスタグラム
https://www.instagram.com/the_comical_chef
✅ タグ
#ヴェジタリアン #有機味噌 #味噌汁
厚揚げ
有機大根 1/2本
有機人参 1本
有機エリンギ
有機生姜
有機玄米味噌
有機黒胡椒
有機醤油
塩 少々
有機料理酒
✅ フェースブックのプライベート・グループ・ページ
https://www.facebook.com/groups/713530336092536/
✅ インスタグラム
https://www.instagram.com/the_comical_chef
✅ タグ
#ヴェジタリアン #有機味噌 #味噌汁
Keywords
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