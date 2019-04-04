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[Apr 4, 2019] Flat Earth - Dear Pastor [WOKETOWN] [Flat Earth Sun, Moon & Zodiac Clock app]
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132 views • August 01, 2021
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Dear Pastor,
Here’s why you need to listen to this group of people condescendingly known as flat earthers. For they hold yet more evidence that the scriptures you hold are 100% true and possibly the key that unlocks the deceptions of the last days.
So, before your mind contests, please consider the following few minutes.
To start, here are the only two scriptures that you will be able to think of that suggest the earth is a spinning ball flying through space. They are Isaiah 40:22 and Job 26:7.
In Isaiah 40:22, Isaiah talks about the circle of the earth. Agreed, however, something can be a circle and flat, just like a pizza. Isaiah uses the Hebrew word for ball in Isaiah 22:18 when referring to something being tossed like a ball. Yet in 40:22 when describing the earth, he uses circle, and I’ll show you why that is accurate in the literal biblical model.
Continuing on, in Job 26:7 it talks about how God hangs the earth on nothing. Which again I agree. However, the Hebrew world for earth, only means land or soil and it’s true it doesn’t hang on anything. Its set on a foundation and on pillars just like it says later in Job 38, and these are God’s words not Job’s.
Bottom line, we could go into over 200 hundred verses that describe a still, flat earth, set on pillars under a solid firmament with water above it, but all you have to do is google Hebrew cosmology and you will find and image similar to this.
For me the biggest evidence is not the lack of curvature or clips of NASA getting caught faking space, or the fact that all their pictures of earth are described as “images” or “composites, “ it is the why. In Romans 1 we see that you can get to know the invisible attributes of God including his eternal power through the things that were made. So if you can actually get to know God through the study and appreciation of his creation, of course there is going to be an evil agenda to dilute that. And how do you dilute something? You pour it into something bigger like infinite space and you convince people they are merely statistical probabilities of an ever expanding potentially infinite universe creating a godless religion of scientism which diametrically opposed to every line of scripture on page one of the bible.
Remember Jesus rebuted the pharacees, saying that “you can decern the face of the sky and the earth, but you cannot discern then age in which you live.” Meaning their cosmology was correct. And what was their cosmology?
We need to be able to discern the times and the deceptions in which we live, so I invite to open your mind, Prove all things hold fast to that which is good, let god be true and every man a liar
God Bless!
Music: "Almost in F - Tranquility - Kevin MacLeod
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
Dear Pastor,
Here’s why you need to listen to this group of people condescendingly known as flat earthers. For they hold yet more evidence that the scriptures you hold are 100% true and possibly the key that unlocks the deceptions of the last days.
So, before your mind contests, please consider the following few minutes.
To start, here are the only two scriptures that you will be able to think of that suggest the earth is a spinning ball flying through space. They are Isaiah 40:22 and Job 26:7.
In Isaiah 40:22, Isaiah talks about the circle of the earth. Agreed, however, something can be a circle and flat, just like a pizza. Isaiah uses the Hebrew word for ball in Isaiah 22:18 when referring to something being tossed like a ball. Yet in 40:22 when describing the earth, he uses circle, and I’ll show you why that is accurate in the literal biblical model.
Continuing on, in Job 26:7 it talks about how God hangs the earth on nothing. Which again I agree. However, the Hebrew world for earth, only means land or soil and it’s true it doesn’t hang on anything. Its set on a foundation and on pillars just like it says later in Job 38, and these are God’s words not Job’s.
Bottom line, we could go into over 200 hundred verses that describe a still, flat earth, set on pillars under a solid firmament with water above it, but all you have to do is google Hebrew cosmology and you will find and image similar to this.
For me the biggest evidence is not the lack of curvature or clips of NASA getting caught faking space, or the fact that all their pictures of earth are described as “images” or “composites, “ it is the why. In Romans 1 we see that you can get to know the invisible attributes of God including his eternal power through the things that were made. So if you can actually get to know God through the study and appreciation of his creation, of course there is going to be an evil agenda to dilute that. And how do you dilute something? You pour it into something bigger like infinite space and you convince people they are merely statistical probabilities of an ever expanding potentially infinite universe creating a godless religion of scientism which diametrically opposed to every line of scripture on page one of the bible.
Remember Jesus rebuted the pharacees, saying that “you can decern the face of the sky and the earth, but you cannot discern then age in which you live.” Meaning their cosmology was correct. And what was their cosmology?
We need to be able to discern the times and the deceptions in which we live, so I invite to open your mind, Prove all things hold fast to that which is good, let god be true and every man a liar
God Bless!
Music: "Almost in F - Tranquility - Kevin MacLeod
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
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