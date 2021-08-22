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Suramin the Covid Vaccine Antidote | As per Dr.Judy Mikovits Ph.D.
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2796 views • August 22, 2021
Holistic Gear
Covid shots are not vaccines but experimental bioweapons and this is the expert consensus. In a recent interview, Dr. Judy Mikovits Ph.D. released information on the ANTIDOTE to the Covid 19 Vaccine. If you have been forced to take the vaccine, this antidote may help you defend against the mysterious ingredients of the vaccine. Maybe you had no choice in the matter. Maybe your employer would not employ you without taking the vaccine, and you have to support your family and decided to bite the bullet. If that is you, then this article is for you.
Excerpt from the interview:
Interviewer Jason Shurka: Do you know of any way, to heal oneself from the injuries from the current injection? Are you aware of anything?
Dr.Judy Mikovits: There’s an antidote. Because these people wouldn’t be injecting people unless they knew the answer. SURAMIN [ S-U-R-A-M-I-N]. This is the most important antidote. It’s 100-year-old essential medicine, WHO (World Health Organization) essential medicine for African Sleeping Sickness. You can inoculate the tiniest amount of Suramin, and reverse Autism.
The antidote is called Suramin. Suramin is found in many forests around the world in Pine needles. Suramin is an extract of Pine needle oil. It comes in a synthetic pharmaceutical concentrate which can be injected into your body in case of emergencies or you can simply extract Pine oil through distillation.
Even better, you can ingest Suramin simply by drinking Pine needle tea.Suramin has inhibitory effects against components of coagulation (clotting) cascade and against the inappropriate replication and modification of RNA and DNA.
Link to article
le: https://holisticgear.com/suramin-the-covid-vaccine-antidote-as-per-dr-judy-mikovits-phd/
Covid shots are not vaccines but experimental bioweapons and this is the expert consensus. In a recent interview, Dr. Judy Mikovits Ph.D. released information on the ANTIDOTE to the Covid 19 Vaccine. If you have been forced to take the vaccine, this antidote may help you defend against the mysterious ingredients of the vaccine. Maybe you had no choice in the matter. Maybe your employer would not employ you without taking the vaccine, and you have to support your family and decided to bite the bullet. If that is you, then this article is for you.
Excerpt from the interview:
Interviewer Jason Shurka: Do you know of any way, to heal oneself from the injuries from the current injection? Are you aware of anything?
Dr.Judy Mikovits: There’s an antidote. Because these people wouldn’t be injecting people unless they knew the answer. SURAMIN [ S-U-R-A-M-I-N]. This is the most important antidote. It’s 100-year-old essential medicine, WHO (World Health Organization) essential medicine for African Sleeping Sickness. You can inoculate the tiniest amount of Suramin, and reverse Autism.
The antidote is called Suramin. Suramin is found in many forests around the world in Pine needles. Suramin is an extract of Pine needle oil. It comes in a synthetic pharmaceutical concentrate which can be injected into your body in case of emergencies or you can simply extract Pine oil through distillation.
Even better, you can ingest Suramin simply by drinking Pine needle tea.Suramin has inhibitory effects against components of coagulation (clotting) cascade and against the inappropriate replication and modification of RNA and DNA.
Link to article
le: https://holisticgear.com/suramin-the-covid-vaccine-antidote-as-per-dr-judy-mikovits-phd/
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