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Tim Barton: Is America a Christian Nation?
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31 views • November 20, 2021
In this insightful conversation with historian #TimBarton of #Wallbuilders, we dive into the frequently debated statement that American was founded as a Christian nation and where that reveals itself in today's American culture.
Tim also shares the history of Thanksgiving, the importance of knowing history to understand what truth is. He addresses the controversial #1619Project and gives us a powerful reminder of all the presidential prayer proclamations and their impact on the faith of this nation.
Connect with us:
Website - https://www.myfaithvotes.org/
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/myfaithvotes/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/MyFaithVotes
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/myfaithvotes/
Tim also shares the history of Thanksgiving, the importance of knowing history to understand what truth is. He addresses the controversial #1619Project and gives us a powerful reminder of all the presidential prayer proclamations and their impact on the faith of this nation.
Connect with us:
Website - https://www.myfaithvotes.org/
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/myfaithvotes/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/MyFaithVotes
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/myfaithvotes/
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