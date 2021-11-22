Opération Warp Speed ou manoeuvre Ramius? - Radio-Québec

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Opération Warp Speed ou manoeuvre Ramius? - Radio-Québec
Follow
0
Share
Report
62 views • November 22, 2021
21 novembre 2021 : https://rumble.com/vpl54n-opration-warp-speed-ou-manoeuvre-ramius.html
Rumble RadioQuebec : https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
On revient sur l'opération Warp Speed et le déni de démocratie croissant qui s'installe dans les pays occidentaux.
www.paypal.me/alexiscossette
Rumble RadioQuebec : https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
On revient sur l'opération Warp Speed et le déni de démocratie croissant qui s'installe dans les pays occidentaux.
www.paypal.me/alexiscossette
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.