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One Sip - Disrupts the Brains Neuro Pathways Chart - Short
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94 views • September 05, 2021
One sip of Alcohol disrupts the Brain's Neurological Pathways Chart:
Question: At what point does alcohol start to affect your mental clarity?
Answer: “Thirty seconds after your first sip, alcohol races into your brain. It slows down the chemicals and pathways that your brain cells use to send messages. That alters your mood, slows your reflexes, and throws off your balance. You also can’t think straight, which you may not recall later, because you’ll struggle to store things in long-term memory.” – WebMD.com (see reference 7 below)
Brain regions impacted by alcohol per NIH.gov
1. Cerebral Cortex = memory, thought, etc.
2. Parietal Lobe = sensory information, etc.
3. Corpus Callosum = communications within brain.
4. Occipital Lobe = visual processing center.
5. Cerebellum = motor control, etc.
6. Temporal Lobe = comprehension, emotion, etc.
7. Hippocampus Region = short-long-spatial memory.
8. Hypothalamus = nervous/endocrine systems, etc.
9. Thalamus = regulation of consciousness, etc.
10. Frontal Lobe = planning, motivation, etc.
Direct link to PDF version of this chart: https://www.thetorchbearerseries.com/pdf-jpg/One%20Sip%20-%20Disrupts%20the%20Brains%20Neuro%20Pathways%20Chart.pdf
Direct link to JPG version of this chart: https://www.thetorchbearerseries.com/pdf-jpg/One%20Sip%20-%20Disrupts%20the%20Brains%20Neuro%20Pathways%20Chart.jpg
At the time the word 'wine' was translated into English for the Bible, it had more than one meaning. (See references 1,2,3, and 4 below) Some modern dictionary definitions for 'wine' still contain the fuller meaning today (see reference 5 below). "The juice, fermented or unfermented, of various fruits or plants, used as a beverage, sauce, syrup, etc."
Should it be a surprise to anyone, why one type of wine in the Bible contains a blessing (Isaiah 65:8) and the other contains a poison (Deuteronomy 32:33)?
“A recent study that included data from more than 1000 alcohol studies and data sources, as well as death and disability records from 195 countries and territories from 1990 to 2016, concluded that the optimal number of drinks to consume per day to minimize the overall risk to health is zero.” – National Cancer Institute (see reference 6 below)
The Bible has strong warnings against consuming (Proverbs 31:4), being near (Proverbs 23:30), or even looking upon (Proverbs 23:31) something which has the potential to affect a person’s decision-making ability (Isaiah 28:7).
The chart ‘One Sip: Disrupts the Brain’s Neurological Pathways’ confirms the primary concern stated in the Bible, which is the neurological impact on the brain affecting a person’s ability to think clearly.
For a much more complete analysis of more than one type of wine in the Bible, please see the 3rd core lecture session from The Torchbearer Series linked here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NrgOIx83G5I&;list=PL0qwkdBdTcQ9r4QG2XyrqCSDo9l9b0t3Z&index=5&t=20s The three part core lecture series contains much more information than just on wine, and it is highly recommended that you watch the series from the beginning, starting here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UBG2q_3KGus&;list=PL0qwkdBdTcQ9r4QG2XyrqCSDo9l9b0t3Z&index=1
1) The Royal Dictionary In two parts - First French and English, by Abel Boyer, p.579. 1702.
https://books.google.com/books?id=XURTeb4FB-AC&;pg
2) John Kersey’s Dictionarium Anglo-Britannicum or A General English Dictionary, by John Kersey, p.697. London: J. Wilde, 1708. https://books.google.com/books?id=0VoJAAAAQAAJ
3) Benjamin Marin’s Lingua Britannica Reformata or A New English Dictionary, by Benjamin Marin, p.700. London: J. Hodges, 1748. https://books.google.com/books?id=aqlbAAAAQAAJ
4) Nathan Bailey’s New Universal English Dictionary of Words and of Arts and Sciences, by Nathan Bailey, p.652. London: W. Johnston, 1760. https://books.google.com/books?id=NgdgAAAAcAAJ
5) Dictionary Staff. “Wine.” Dictionary.com. 2019. https://web.archive.org/web/20190121172743/https://www.dictionary.com/browse/wine (accessed January 2019).
6) NIH National Cancer Institute, Alcohol and Cancer Risk, 2019, https://web.archive.org/web/20190218175245/https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/alcohol/alcohol-fact-sheet
7) https://web.archive.org/web/20190215221751/https://www.webmd.com/mental-health/addiction/ss/slideshow-alcohol-body-effects
See http://www.TheTorchbearerSeries.com for full details and more information on a large variety of topics.
Please share this information with others.
Question: At what point does alcohol start to affect your mental clarity?
Answer: “Thirty seconds after your first sip, alcohol races into your brain. It slows down the chemicals and pathways that your brain cells use to send messages. That alters your mood, slows your reflexes, and throws off your balance. You also can’t think straight, which you may not recall later, because you’ll struggle to store things in long-term memory.” – WebMD.com (see reference 7 below)
Brain regions impacted by alcohol per NIH.gov
1. Cerebral Cortex = memory, thought, etc.
2. Parietal Lobe = sensory information, etc.
3. Corpus Callosum = communications within brain.
4. Occipital Lobe = visual processing center.
5. Cerebellum = motor control, etc.
6. Temporal Lobe = comprehension, emotion, etc.
7. Hippocampus Region = short-long-spatial memory.
8. Hypothalamus = nervous/endocrine systems, etc.
9. Thalamus = regulation of consciousness, etc.
10. Frontal Lobe = planning, motivation, etc.
Direct link to PDF version of this chart: https://www.thetorchbearerseries.com/pdf-jpg/One%20Sip%20-%20Disrupts%20the%20Brains%20Neuro%20Pathways%20Chart.pdf
Direct link to JPG version of this chart: https://www.thetorchbearerseries.com/pdf-jpg/One%20Sip%20-%20Disrupts%20the%20Brains%20Neuro%20Pathways%20Chart.jpg
At the time the word 'wine' was translated into English for the Bible, it had more than one meaning. (See references 1,2,3, and 4 below) Some modern dictionary definitions for 'wine' still contain the fuller meaning today (see reference 5 below). "The juice, fermented or unfermented, of various fruits or plants, used as a beverage, sauce, syrup, etc."
Should it be a surprise to anyone, why one type of wine in the Bible contains a blessing (Isaiah 65:8) and the other contains a poison (Deuteronomy 32:33)?
“A recent study that included data from more than 1000 alcohol studies and data sources, as well as death and disability records from 195 countries and territories from 1990 to 2016, concluded that the optimal number of drinks to consume per day to minimize the overall risk to health is zero.” – National Cancer Institute (see reference 6 below)
The Bible has strong warnings against consuming (Proverbs 31:4), being near (Proverbs 23:30), or even looking upon (Proverbs 23:31) something which has the potential to affect a person’s decision-making ability (Isaiah 28:7).
The chart ‘One Sip: Disrupts the Brain’s Neurological Pathways’ confirms the primary concern stated in the Bible, which is the neurological impact on the brain affecting a person’s ability to think clearly.
For a much more complete analysis of more than one type of wine in the Bible, please see the 3rd core lecture session from The Torchbearer Series linked here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NrgOIx83G5I&;list=PL0qwkdBdTcQ9r4QG2XyrqCSDo9l9b0t3Z&index=5&t=20s The three part core lecture series contains much more information than just on wine, and it is highly recommended that you watch the series from the beginning, starting here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UBG2q_3KGus&;list=PL0qwkdBdTcQ9r4QG2XyrqCSDo9l9b0t3Z&index=1
1) The Royal Dictionary In two parts - First French and English, by Abel Boyer, p.579. 1702.
https://books.google.com/books?id=XURTeb4FB-AC&;pg
2) John Kersey’s Dictionarium Anglo-Britannicum or A General English Dictionary, by John Kersey, p.697. London: J. Wilde, 1708. https://books.google.com/books?id=0VoJAAAAQAAJ
3) Benjamin Marin’s Lingua Britannica Reformata or A New English Dictionary, by Benjamin Marin, p.700. London: J. Hodges, 1748. https://books.google.com/books?id=aqlbAAAAQAAJ
4) Nathan Bailey’s New Universal English Dictionary of Words and of Arts and Sciences, by Nathan Bailey, p.652. London: W. Johnston, 1760. https://books.google.com/books?id=NgdgAAAAcAAJ
5) Dictionary Staff. “Wine.” Dictionary.com. 2019. https://web.archive.org/web/20190121172743/https://www.dictionary.com/browse/wine (accessed January 2019).
6) NIH National Cancer Institute, Alcohol and Cancer Risk, 2019, https://web.archive.org/web/20190218175245/https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/alcohol/alcohol-fact-sheet
7) https://web.archive.org/web/20190215221751/https://www.webmd.com/mental-health/addiction/ss/slideshow-alcohol-body-effects
See http://www.TheTorchbearerSeries.com for full details and more information on a large variety of topics.
Please share this information with others.
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