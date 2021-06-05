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Systems Perspective – Operating Without Fear
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1 view • June 05, 2021
It is more crucial now than ever before to view things broadly and comprehensively.
Information is key to control. If you can control the information, then you can control the people.
It is time to create for yourself an expanded network of sources, exposing you to different points of view, enabling you to see the overall system and how it might behave – thus eliminating surprises. Surprise generates fear and it is imperative to employ broad visioning to be able to operate without fear.
If you like what you are hearing here visit us at https://www/ArlingtonInstitute.Org/Premium/ and sign up for a FREE membership. That way we can notify you when more content is released. See you there!
Information is key to control. If you can control the information, then you can control the people.
It is time to create for yourself an expanded network of sources, exposing you to different points of view, enabling you to see the overall system and how it might behave – thus eliminating surprises. Surprise generates fear and it is imperative to employ broad visioning to be able to operate without fear.
If you like what you are hearing here visit us at https://www/ArlingtonInstitute.Org/Premium/ and sign up for a FREE membership. That way we can notify you when more content is released. See you there!
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