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Sophie Corcoran: Massive Climate Hypocrites... Davos 2022 Attendees Tell You To Ditch Petrol Cars While Flying In On Private Jets
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98 views • May 31, 2022
Sophie Corcoran: "They're here lecturing us on climate change, telling us to eat bugs. Telling us that we can't fly and we can't go on holiday and we can't drive diesel cars. We have to pay our way in green taxes and [they put] us all in poverty, and here they are in their diesel-burning private jets when they can all just jump on a commercial one ... As usual, massive climate to hypocrites."
#Davos2022 #WEF
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Truth Social: @CodyRayAlexander
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#Davos2022 #WEF
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Truth Social: @CodyRayAlexander
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
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