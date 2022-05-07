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The '4th Industrial Revolution' Transhumanism - Its in the Quacksines [30.04.2022]
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51 views • May 07, 2022
The real reason for the Convid agenda, and why they wanted the world scared enough that most wanted to inject themselves with the new gene therapies with unknown side effects. It’s the 4th industrial revolution and they want to change everyone into Transhumans.
See also - The virus hoax https://www.bitchute.com/video/Mun8dVQOVR7e/
It's One Big Lie
1746 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hkhFetaRPOtb/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/itsonebiglie/
See also - The virus hoax https://www.bitchute.com/video/Mun8dVQOVR7e/
It's One Big Lie
1746 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hkhFetaRPOtb/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/itsonebiglie/
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