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Timtruth COVID Vaccine MASSIVE Increase In Myocarditis & Pericarditis After Dose 2
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1376 views • December 12, 2021
Timtruth COVID Vaccine MASSIVE Increase In Myocarditis & Pericarditis After Dose 2
Tim Truth
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/ontario-myocarditis-pericarditis-increase:3
MASSIVE Increase In Myocarditis & Pericarditis After Dose 2?! New Bombshell Data From Ontario
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.12.02.21267156v1
Tim Truth
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/ontario-myocarditis-pericarditis-increase:3
MASSIVE Increase In Myocarditis & Pericarditis After Dose 2?! New Bombshell Data From Ontario
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.12.02.21267156v1
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