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What's Up! April 2022 with Gregg Braden and John L. Petersen
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41 views • May 02, 2022
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What's Up! is a new, fortnightly program of no-holds-barred discussion between John Petersen and Gregg Braden about … anything and everything. It starts with whatever is on Gregg’s mind ... and then goes wherever the conversation leads – everything from the down to earth to the way, way outer space — whatever is on John and Gregg’s minds.
In this episode John and Gregg discuss timelines and the cosmic cycle, systems breakdown and new ways of thinking, personal values, freedom, weaponized money, the certainty that change is coming, old algorithms breaking down, and so much more!
You can be assured that listening in on the interaction between these two interesting thinkers is something that you won’t want to miss.
Like, subscribe and share the love❤️
What's Up! is a new, fortnightly program of no-holds-barred discussion between John Petersen and Gregg Braden about … anything and everything. It starts with whatever is on Gregg’s mind ... and then goes wherever the conversation leads – everything from the down to earth to the way, way outer space — whatever is on John and Gregg’s minds.
In this episode John and Gregg discuss timelines and the cosmic cycle, systems breakdown and new ways of thinking, personal values, freedom, weaponized money, the certainty that change is coming, old algorithms breaking down, and so much more!
You can be assured that listening in on the interaction between these two interesting thinkers is something that you won’t want to miss.
Like, subscribe and share the love❤️
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