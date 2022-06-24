A Taiwan College Student Makes a Google Map With Geo-Locations of PLA Bases

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https://gnews.org/post/pbo5d56d
06/20/2022 A Taiwan college student makes a Google map with geo-locations of thousands of PLA military bases. He didn’t make this map out of his ideologies, but believing that both sides across the strait should build up more understanding and he is contributing to it by providing subject information