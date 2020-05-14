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Engineer discovers 5G Hardware Circuit Board labelled COV-19?
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2588 views • May 14, 2020
Before its news article associated with this video: https://beforeitsnews.com/healthcare/2020/05/5g-circuit-board-labelled-cov-19-coincidence-this-is-a-reminder-that-we-have-good-reason-to-look-harder-at-5g-and-how-it-could-be-used-by-those-that-just-took-the-world-down-on-fake-media-lies-an-2539459.html
[Check other videos out on this channel - bookmark: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/1776reloaded ]
This may be just a wild co-incidence ... ? That labelling may be fake... I cant verify yet - this reminds me again of my long time concerns about 5G.
Are we looking at the Luciferian cabal deliberately introducing a pathogen in to our bodies through a "Test" for COV "ID" or via Vaccine as a planned response to COV(ID)-19 that when deposited to our bodies acts as a binary receptor trigger that can be triggered by 5G energy signature that enables a planned far more deadly 2nd Wave. A Plandemic triggered by a very specific EMF signature carried by the 5G base signal????
This needs to be very seriously investigated!
What if Vacc / Tests were designed to give you a Virus so that when these towers were lit up they could start killing us off by some binary trigger reaction of Virus induced through 5G trigger fro 5G Death Ray systems!
Do check this article out:https://beforeitsnews.com/new-world-order/2020/02/breaking-q-is-for-the-queens-qinetiq-coronavirus-patent-unravelling-the-talmudic-global-fascist-conspiracy-who-is-behind-the-corona-virus-patent-connections-between-rothschilds-crow-8732.html
[Check other videos out on this channel - bookmark: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/1776reloaded ]
This may be just a wild co-incidence ... ? That labelling may be fake... I cant verify yet - this reminds me again of my long time concerns about 5G.
Are we looking at the Luciferian cabal deliberately introducing a pathogen in to our bodies through a "Test" for COV "ID" or via Vaccine as a planned response to COV(ID)-19 that when deposited to our bodies acts as a binary receptor trigger that can be triggered by 5G energy signature that enables a planned far more deadly 2nd Wave. A Plandemic triggered by a very specific EMF signature carried by the 5G base signal????
This needs to be very seriously investigated!
What if Vacc / Tests were designed to give you a Virus so that when these towers were lit up they could start killing us off by some binary trigger reaction of Virus induced through 5G trigger fro 5G Death Ray systems!
Do check this article out:https://beforeitsnews.com/new-world-order/2020/02/breaking-q-is-for-the-queens-qinetiq-coronavirus-patent-unravelling-the-talmudic-global-fascist-conspiracy-who-is-behind-the-corona-virus-patent-connections-between-rothschilds-crow-8732.html
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