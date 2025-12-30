China: 2nd day of the 'Justice Mission - 2025' exercises, the PLA conducted live-fire drills

💬🇹🇼 As announced, on the second day of the “Justice Mission – 2025” exercises, the PLA conducted live-fire drills.

Two PCL-191 multiple rocket launchers fired 16 guided 370 mm rockets from positions near Pingtan in Fujian province, striking targets at ranges of up to 280 km. Fire correction was carried out by a CH-4 drone, with impact zones located north of Taiwan.

The drills involved the 1st Rocket and Artillery Brigade of the PLA’s 72nd Army.