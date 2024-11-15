BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Watch this incredible interview with Dr Bryan Ardis and Jim Price of Psilly Gnome Mushroom.
The Dr. Ardis Show
The Dr. Ardis ShowCheckmark Icon
159 followers
3
333 views • 5 months ago

In this exciting new episode of The Dr. Ardis Show, Dr. Ardis interviews Jim Price, a dynamic figure from Kansas with a history of political activism and a passion for wellness. Jim introduces his groundbreaking new products from Psilly Gnome, a trusted partner of the show. Psilly Gnome offers unique plant extracts derived from mushrooms, designed to enhance health and wellbeing.

During the episode, Jim shares his personal journey and the powerful benefits of his products, such as Reishi, Lion's Mane, Turkey Tail, and Chaga mushrooms. These adaptogenic, bioavailable extracts are specially formulated to support the body’s natural healing process, with a focus on brain health, gut health, and overall vitality. Jim explains how these mushrooms work to balance and restore the body without the need for drugs, offering listeners an alternative approach to health and wellness.

Use promocode ARDIS for 10% off!

Dr. Ardis and Jim discuss the unique properties of each mushroom, highlighting their specific benefits, including boosting cognitive function, supporting digestive health, and promoting mental clarity. They also dive into the importance of bioavailability and the innovative process that ensures these powerful plant extracts are absorbed quickly and effectively into the body.

Keywords
mushroomsdr bryan ardisthe dr ardis showjim pricethe jim price showpsilly gnome
