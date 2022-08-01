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Dr. Peter McCullough & Tim Canova. 1/8/22
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110 views • January 08, 2022
Dr. McCullough giving the latest info on the COVID plandemic and vaccine. He and Tim Canova discuss the Mass Formation, the plandemic and vaccine. We are at war with globalist psychopaths. Wake up and prepare while you can. They are upon us. Resist.
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