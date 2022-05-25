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San Francisco Pot Shop Crawl
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
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71 views • May 25, 2022
The San Francisco Pot Shop Crawl gave us a unique local cannabis perspective with a 3 hour guided tour across 7 pot shops.

We visited the local favorites for their variety of cannabis products including edibles, flower, prerolls, dabs, concentrates, topicals, tinctures, CBD & any other type of cannabis.

In Seattle I've visited 20 stores on 4/20 for 6 years in a row & I've noticed the 4/20 deals generally become the everyday low price at discount retailers approximately two years later.

Since 2017 I've noticed other various trends and anomalies including butdenter and customer favorites (they still prefer flower and prerolls tend to be the most popular amongst customers/tourists).

San Francisco Cannabis Shops:
Golden Gate Cannabis Company
Magic Flower Cannabis Dispensary
Grass Roots Cannabis Dispensary & Delivery
Moe Greens Dispensary and Delivery
Vapor Room Cannabis Dispensary & Delivery SOMA
Stiiizy Union Square
Barbary Coast Dispensary

ALL ABOARD the funnest party 420-friendly bus touring SF #potshops!

Episode 959 The #TalkingHedge...
https://youtu.be/Tu5Lc-KOfVk
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cannabissanfranciscopot shops
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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