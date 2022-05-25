© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
San Francisco Pot Shop Crawl
Follow
0
Share
Report
71 views • May 25, 2022
The San Francisco Pot Shop Crawl gave us a unique local cannabis perspective with a 3 hour guided tour across 7 pot shops.
We visited the local favorites for their variety of cannabis products including edibles, flower, prerolls, dabs, concentrates, topicals, tinctures, CBD & any other type of cannabis.
In Seattle I've visited 20 stores on 4/20 for 6 years in a row & I've noticed the 4/20 deals generally become the everyday low price at discount retailers approximately two years later.
Since 2017 I've noticed other various trends and anomalies including butdenter and customer favorites (they still prefer flower and prerolls tend to be the most popular amongst customers/tourists).
San Francisco Cannabis Shops:
Golden Gate Cannabis Company
Magic Flower Cannabis Dispensary
Grass Roots Cannabis Dispensary & Delivery
Moe Greens Dispensary and Delivery
Vapor Room Cannabis Dispensary & Delivery SOMA
Stiiizy Union Square
Barbary Coast Dispensary
ALL ABOARD the funnest party 420-friendly bus touring SF #potshops!
Episode 959 The #TalkingHedge...
https://youtu.be/Tu5Lc-KOfVk
We visited the local favorites for their variety of cannabis products including edibles, flower, prerolls, dabs, concentrates, topicals, tinctures, CBD & any other type of cannabis.
In Seattle I've visited 20 stores on 4/20 for 6 years in a row & I've noticed the 4/20 deals generally become the everyday low price at discount retailers approximately two years later.
Since 2017 I've noticed other various trends and anomalies including butdenter and customer favorites (they still prefer flower and prerolls tend to be the most popular amongst customers/tourists).
San Francisco Cannabis Shops:
Golden Gate Cannabis Company
Magic Flower Cannabis Dispensary
Grass Roots Cannabis Dispensary & Delivery
Moe Greens Dispensary and Delivery
Vapor Room Cannabis Dispensary & Delivery SOMA
Stiiizy Union Square
Barbary Coast Dispensary
ALL ABOARD the funnest party 420-friendly bus touring SF #potshops!
Episode 959 The #TalkingHedge...
https://youtu.be/Tu5Lc-KOfVk
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.