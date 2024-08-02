Is Kamala Harris the Real Deal or Really Phony?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Blake and Brian cover the controversy surrounding the race and reality of Democrat nominee Kamala Harris. Is she the ideal liberal frontrunner or is she just pandering to please the people?
Highlights from: The Agree to Disagree Show!
Follow us on Twitter/X:
Blake @TVsBlakeWalley
Brian @American_Media_