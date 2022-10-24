Defining the Conflict

-- We are using the wrong language.
-- Pastors and Christians AWOL in this war.
-- Cowards and the unbelieving are the first into hell, ahead of adulterers and liars.
-- Don't be a coward.
-- Revelation 21:8
