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End-Time Preparedness _ 101_ let The Older Women Teach the Younger- Pt I
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110 views • January 14, 2021
Join our Messianic End-Time Commander and Watchman for more than 20 yrs, Apostle Dr. Garnett as she continues to blow the messianic end-time Trump/Shofar of GOD, THE HOLY ONE OF ISRAEL declaring that Yeshua/ Jesus IS SOON TO COME! BUT JUDGMENT PRECEDES HIS COMING! Tonight's message: :"End-Time Prepardedness 101: let The Older Women Teach the Younger"
Our Hebraic End-Time Apostolic Mother will teach us on what we know today as end-time preparedness, but for our Apostolic mother, it was a way of life in America. Some of the areas expounded upon are:
1. Preparedness 101 : Principle 1- How to elongate the use of all resources!
2. How to elongatge the use of paper products
3. Alterbatives to paper products
4. How to freeze and store foods; a. the order of food consumption during a time of emergency
5. Storing food and water
6. Easy inexpensive food for infants and children
7. 4 kinds of meats for food emergency; alternative meat sources
8. How to elongate liquid resources
HOW TO SUPPORT THIS VITAl END-TIME MINISTRY
No donation is too small at this hour! YAHWEH does much with little!
If you would like to support this vital end-time ministry, please click on the following link:
paypal.me/HeThatHathAnEar
or to cashapp $behold777- (my pic-blue gown and a crown)
Our Hebraic End-Time Apostolic Mother will teach us on what we know today as end-time preparedness, but for our Apostolic mother, it was a way of life in America. Some of the areas expounded upon are:
1. Preparedness 101 : Principle 1- How to elongate the use of all resources!
2. How to elongatge the use of paper products
3. Alterbatives to paper products
4. How to freeze and store foods; a. the order of food consumption during a time of emergency
5. Storing food and water
6. Easy inexpensive food for infants and children
7. 4 kinds of meats for food emergency; alternative meat sources
8. How to elongate liquid resources
HOW TO SUPPORT THIS VITAl END-TIME MINISTRY
No donation is too small at this hour! YAHWEH does much with little!
If you would like to support this vital end-time ministry, please click on the following link:
paypal.me/HeThatHathAnEar
or to cashapp $behold777- (my pic-blue gown and a crown)
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