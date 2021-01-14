End-Time Preparedness _ 101_ let The Older Women Teach the Younger- Pt I

Join our Messianic End-Time Commander and Watchman for more than 20 yrs, Apostle Dr. Garnett as she continues to blow the messianic end-time Trump/Shofar of GOD, THE HOLY ONE OF ISRAEL declaring that Yeshua/ Jesus IS SOON TO COME! BUT JUDGMENT PRECEDES HIS COMING! Tonight's message: :"End-Time Prepardedness 101: let The Older Women Teach the Younger"

Our Hebraic End-Time Apostolic Mother will teach us on what we know today as end-time preparedness, but for our Apostolic mother, it was a way of life in America. Some of the areas expounded upon are:

1. Preparedness 101 : Principle 1- How to elongate the use of all resources!

2. How to elongatge the use of paper products

3. Alterbatives to paper products

4. How to freeze and store foods; a. the order of food consumption during a time of emergency

5. Storing food and water

6. Easy inexpensive food for infants and children

7. 4 kinds of meats for food emergency; alternative meat sources

8. How to elongate liquid resources



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