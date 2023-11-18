BREAKING: A judge has rejected an attempt to remove Pres Trump from Colorado's 2024 primary ballot

NEWSMAX: BREAKING: A judge has rejected an attempt to remove former President Donald Trump from Colorado's 2024 primary ballot, after a movement grounded in so-called Jan. 6 "insurrection" claims sought to challenge Trump's eligibility.@SchmittNYC and @JasonMillerinDC have the latest. http://newsmax.com
@NEWSMAX
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.