BREAKING: A judge has rejected an attempt to remove Pres Trump from Colorado's 2024 primary ballot
Published 17 hours ago

NEWSMAX: BREAKING: A judge has rejected an attempt to remove former President Donald Trump from Colorado's 2024 primary ballot, after a movement grounded in so-called Jan. 6 "insurrection" claims sought to challenge Trump's eligibility.@SchmittNYC and @JasonMillerinDC have the latest. http://newsmax.com

@NEWSMAX

president trumpuniparty2024 presidential candidateremove from ballotrino establishment

